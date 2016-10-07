Ray White relays kind support

TOGETHER: Ray White Whitsunday's Bernard Woods, Stephanie Bacon, Coralee Katsadoros, Lynne Erricker and Mark Beale will participate in Relay for Life.

FOR the third year running, Ray White Whitsunday will participate and raise money for Relay for Life.

Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale said the business would even match client donations.

"We thought we'd help the fundraising along, so Belinda and I got the word out to our clients and landlords - nearly 700 of them - that whatever they wanted to donate, we would match it dollar for dollar,” he said.

"If anyone wants to do that and help us raise money, that's great.”

After being the highest fundraisers in 2015, Ray White Whitsunday staff are hoping to raise $10,000 this year.

"It's very moving, especially when they turn the lights off and they have candles and everyone lights a candle for who's had someone pass away from cancer,” Mr Beale said.

Ray White's Stephanie Bacon said cancer had affected everyone in the Ray White family in one form or another.

"A number of staff have lost a family member. It pulls the heart strings for us as well. It's really nice to be involved,” she said.

"It's the idea of being uncomfortable for a few hours compared to what someone might be going through and their struggles. It's getting that awareness out there.”

If you're a client of Ray White and would like to get involved, you can contact the business via Facebook or phone 49488500.