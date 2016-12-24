Reach for the stars

PROUD: Danielle Dowdall with father Kev Collins on the evening of her graduation from the University of Queensland.

LOCAL tourism industry figure Kevin Collins could not be more proud of his daughter, Danielle Dowdall, after she graduated from her post graduate degree with impressive results.

On December 12, Danielle graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with Class 1 honours - one of six in a cohort of more than 300. Danielle already had a degree in Biomedical Science from UQ.

Mr Collins said the results of his children were a great outcome and reward for "hard work and tenacity”.

"I also think the outcome speaks volumes for the benefits of relatively small town education and the quality of our local schools,” he said. "To every teacher who touched their lives through the education system, thank you. You had a part to play in this wonderful outcome.”

Danielle has also been published in the international Joural of Maternal Foetal Medicine.

What's next for the former Cannonvale State School and Proserpine High School student? She will embark on a career as an intern with the goal of undertaking further studies as a paediatrician.