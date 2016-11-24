Readers' favourite local tradies

North Queensland Glass

THIS week, our readers decided Trent Elson from North Queensland Glass was their favourite local tradie in the Whitsundays. Locally owned and operated with stores in Cannonvale and Bowen, the business provides customers with high quality service and a competitive price on every glass and aluminium need. Glaziers such as Matthew Sammat (pictured) play a role in the company's success.

A&L Bacon Whitsunday Bobcat and Excavator Hire

FAMILY owned and operated, A&L Bacon Whitsunday Bobcat and Excavator Hire is the place to go for all landscaping needs. Luke and Alan Bacon have more than 30 years experience in earth moving and landscaping.

Shane Campbell Tiling Service

AS A licensed ceramic wall and floor tiler with 20 years experience, Shane Campbell offers his services in Proserpine, Airlie Beach, Mackay and Bowen. Mr Campbell specialises in ceramics, stonework, mosaics and waterproofing.

KNP Plumbing and Gas

OPERATING locally, Kendall Nash and the team offers a range of residential and commercial plumbing and gas fitting services. The team is experienced at providing numerous services including repairs, gas, electric, water installations and more.

Russell Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

SPECIALISING in domestic, commercial and marine air conditioning, Mitch Russell and the team at Russell Air offer high a quality service to all customers.