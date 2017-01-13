Readers' five best day trip activities on the water

Ocean Rafting

IT SEEMS our readers love to get out on the water, in particular on an Ocean Rafting vessel.

This week, Ocean Rafting was voted the best day trip activity out on the water.

Offering two different tours daily, guests get to experience an exhilarating ride to Whitehaven Beach, snorkelling in the reefs and a guided Whitsunday Island National Parks walk.

Cruise Whitsundays

CRUISE Whitsundays was another popular option amongst readers.

The business offers Great Barrier Reef experiences, Island Escape Day Cruises, Camira Sailing Adventure, island transfers and more.

Mantaray Charters

MANTARAY Charters offers full and half day trips out on their award-winning vessel, Mantaray.

The business takes guests to view the beautiful Whitsunday Islands.

Red Cat Adventures - Thundercat

FOR those after an exhilarating ride around the Whitsunday Islands, Red Cat Adventures' Thundercat is the perfect option.

Included in their trips is two snorkel stops, two beaches, Hill Inlet Lookout and "an adventure of a lifetime”.

Whitsunday Jetski Tours

A POPULAR day trip activity for our readers is Whitsunday Jetski Tours.

With three different day trip options to choose from, each involves an endless amount of fun and excitement.

The guided tours take you to Airlie beach, South Molle Island and Daydream Island.

Better yet, no licence is required and no experience is necessary to ride your very own jetski.