Readers' five best trainers and gyms

FIT: Personal trainer Martin Byrne, owner Kieran Rumble and office manager and personal trainer Kyra Johnston were thrilled Gravity Fitness was voted best gym.

Gravity Fitness 24hr

THE voices of some of our fittest readers have been heard and they've named Martin Byrne, Kyra Johnston and Kieran Rumble from Gravity Fitness 24hr the best trainers in town.

Located on Waterson Way in the heart of Airlie Beach, Gravity Fitness has a fully equipped weights room, large range of cardio machines, ladies only area, Les Mills, friendly and dedicated PTs and its very own supplement shop.

CrossFit 4802

Coaches Chayse Leith and Adam Follett from Crossfit 4802 in Cannonvale pride themselves on inspiring others.

With unique training techniques and a passion for what they do, the boys focus on each individual athlete's needs and abilities.

Airlie Fitness

PROVING a popular choice was Wendy Whibley and Carms Lee from Airlie Fitness.

The venue provides a full service fitness centre with premier facilities, fitness classes, personal training and supplements.

Fitness Venue

INSTRUCTOR at Fitness Venue, Sarah Roser makes sure she pushes her clients to achieve their very best results.

Fitness venue offers 24-hour access and personal service, state-of-the-art, safe and clean facility equipment and a knowledgeable and friendly team.

You're sure to leave this gym feeling better than ever.

EvoPrime Fitness

PERSONAL trainer at EvoPrime Fitness, Ashlee Jade never lets her clients give up.

Run by a passionate couple who love to be healthy, EvoPrime Fitness is a top spot to go to improve fitness and health.