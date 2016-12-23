Readers' top five places to spend New Year's

Mama Africa Bar and Niteclub

THE locals have spoken and this week readers decided Mama Africa Bar and Niteclub was the place to go for new year celebrations.

Hosting a four-day Fluro Festival, Mamas doesn't fall short on its stack of festivities.

On New Year's Eve, the theme is white and party-goers are encouraged to dress for the part.

Boom Nightclub

COMING in close second was Boom Nightclub, which is hosting New Year's Eve celebrations featuring NOY.

The club will be banging from 8am through until 5am and, with tickets just $25, Boom is bound to go off with a bang come 12am.

Capers on the Esplanade

CAPERS on the Esplanade has toned down its new year festivities, hosting live music for all to enjoy.

With Gypsi Soldier entertaining audiences from 8.30pm, the vibes leading up to 12am will be nothing but enjoyable.

A live DJ will take over the stage from 12.30am.

Airlie Beach foreshore

MAKING the list is the Airlie Beach foreshore, which is the perfect seat for the spectacular fireworks displays.

Food stalls will also be open, as well as a jumping castle and fun glow products for sale.

One fireworks display will go off at 9pm and the other at 12am.

Magnums Hotel

THE new year isn't a one-day venture for Magnums Hotel, it's six.

The popular Airlie Beach venue will host a six-day festival, with different events happening each night, including a foam party and a variety of performers.