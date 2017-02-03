31°
News

Reef Gateway caters for the sports lovers

Inge Hansen | 3rd Feb 2017 3:00 PM
ON SCREEN: Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins is looking forward to welcoming the public.
ON SCREEN: Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins is looking forward to welcoming the public. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR all the sporting fans of the Whitsundays, the Reef Gateway is a go-to venue.

From February 3-6, the popular bistro will play host to plenty of guests wanting to view some of the best sporting events.

On February 3 at 6pm, a cinema screen will be set up in the courtyard where boxing fans can watch the Mundine v Green 2 match.

Marketing manager Mark Wilkins said it was a great opportunity to grab a bite of dinner and a cold drink and enjoy the eagerly awaited fight. "Various screens throughout the venue will feature the fight to allow for anyone, anywhere to catch a glimpse,” he said.

On February 6, the bistro will open a little earlier than usual to play the Super Bowl XLIX. Opening at 8am, the game will start at 9.30am and is expected to run until 1pm. For those who arrive nice and early, a $20 big breakfast will be up for grabs as well as smaller meals including bacon benny and eggs on toast.

"(Reef Gateway) is becoming increasingly popular for major sporting events,” Mr Wilkins said.

For more information call 4946 2600.

ON SCREEN

What: Super Sport Weekend

Where: Reef Gateway Hotel

When: February 3-6

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale reef gateway hotel whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hundreds jump on board jet boat launch

Hundreds jump on board jet boat launch

ABELL Point Marina was the place to be last night with the launch of Island Jet Boating bringing in hundreds of guests.

Day of mourning for indigenous

MINUTE'S SILENCE: A space for mourning on the foreshore on Australia Day.

Locals call for change of attitude towards Australia Day.

Cannons back and firing

HOP IN: Cannonvale Cannons Zavier Goswell, Matilda Dennison, Jacob Bell, Xavier DeBrincat, Jai Dennison and Will Smith (back) with Maisie Goswell, Eve Carter-Attwood, Mila Parkinson, Kaia Heffernan and Isabella DeBrincat (front).

Cannonvale swimmers back at club nights.

Passion drives Whitsunday man forward

INSPIRING: Byron Smith started his Appointed Transport business on January 31.

Missing one leg won't stop Byron from driving for his dream.

Local Partners

Hundreds jump on board jet boat launch

ABELL Point Marina was the place to be last night with the launch of Island Jet Boating bringing in hundreds of guests.

Get ready for a comedy classic

Housos star Paul Fenech will be in Proserpine this week.

It's stand-up comedy and the audience gets involved.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Imminence work hard to create a new sound for the band on their latest release 'This is Goodbye'.

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Under Contract - 700m2 Of Flat Land!

3 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a ... Under Contract

This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a boutique subdivision where there are good quality homes as neighbours. Gently elevated from the road...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunnrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

The Cheapest Sea View land in Cannonvale

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $95,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!