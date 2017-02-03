Reef Gateway caters for the sports lovers

ON SCREEN: Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins is looking forward to welcoming the public.

FOR all the sporting fans of the Whitsundays, the Reef Gateway is a go-to venue.

From February 3-6, the popular bistro will play host to plenty of guests wanting to view some of the best sporting events.

On February 3 at 6pm, a cinema screen will be set up in the courtyard where boxing fans can watch the Mundine v Green 2 match.

Marketing manager Mark Wilkins said it was a great opportunity to grab a bite of dinner and a cold drink and enjoy the eagerly awaited fight. "Various screens throughout the venue will feature the fight to allow for anyone, anywhere to catch a glimpse,” he said.

On February 6, the bistro will open a little earlier than usual to play the Super Bowl XLIX. Opening at 8am, the game will start at 9.30am and is expected to run until 1pm. For those who arrive nice and early, a $20 big breakfast will be up for grabs as well as smaller meals including bacon benny and eggs on toast.

"(Reef Gateway) is becoming increasingly popular for major sporting events,” Mr Wilkins said.

For more information call 4946 2600.

ON SCREEN

What: Super Sport Weekend

Where: Reef Gateway Hotel

When: February 3-6