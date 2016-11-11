Reef Guardians get hands dirty

STUDENTS at Cannonvale State School were one with nature last Friday as they took part in their latest Reef Guardian project.

Run in conjunction with Whitsunday Regional Council and Landcare, 26Year 3 students planted more than 60 native plants along the creek line at Cannonvale Beach.

Reef Guardian co-ordinator and classroom teacher at the school Kerri Head said the creek line became eroded after multiple wet seasons and was in need of revegetation.

Ms Head said the project was a good chance for students to get their hands dirty as well as do their bit for the environment and the local community.

"We're very proud of Reef Guardians and this was another opportunity for (the students) to get their hands in the soil - quite literally - to make a difference to the local community,” she said.

Once the native plants are established, they will stabilise the ground and prevent erosion.

Landcare volunteers shared with the youngsters how seeds are propagated and educated them on the native plants and different planting techniques.

Ms Head said different classes would head to the site at Cannonvale Beach every four to six weeks to maintain the area.

"Every few weeks we'll go down and weed the area and make sure the plants are all secure and then council will take care of the watering side of things,” she said.

Ms Head paid thanks to the Landcare volunteers for their time and education as well as the Whitsunday Regional Council.

To find out more about the Reef Guardian program, visit www.gbrmpa.gov.au.