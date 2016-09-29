Reef health is not 'black and white' issue: Expert

DR ROGER Beeden is well aware of the global fear for the health of the Great Barrier Reef but believes there is no cause for concern.

"The problem about the way people talk about it is it's 348,000 sqkm of world heritage area, which is about the size of Japan. The idea that all of it is alive is not real, it's not black and white,” he said.

Director of Tourism and Stewardship at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Dr Beeden said it wasn't just our reef experiencing pressure but reefs all around the world.

"We have a lot of factors that affect reef health, like cyclones and coral bleaching, and I would say they're some of the main reasons why people feel it's dying,” he said.

"While bleaching has caused mortality here and in the northern regions, even parts of the reef on the far outer shelves are fine or have much lower levels of mortality.”

In our region and places like Cairns however, Dr Beeden said the reef was in "good condition”.

"It's nowhere near dying here but we shouldn't be burying our heads in the sand about the damage which occurs,” he said.

"This is the problem with people who have seen all the media articles. They come here and realise it's not dying but instead think it looks fantastic.”

When coral had become bleached, Dr Beeden said coral larvae could spread to affected areas and help to recover the coral, given nothing occurred to hinder the process.

Likening the reef to a rainforest, Dr Beeden said the current challenges for the reef were the multiple impacts that occurred faster than it regrew.

"Reefs are incredibly resilient. They exist where places get massive storms, which can also mean you get an increase in diversity of corals in particular areas.”

Despite believing the Whitsundays is not a last chance tourism destination and there is no rush to see the reef for fear it is dying, Dr Beeden still encouraged tourists to come and experience the beauty of our reef.