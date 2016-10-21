28°
Reggae rockers hit shores

Dane Lillingstone | 21st Oct 2016 12:00 PM
FIRE TIME: Katchafire will bring their funky live show and chill jams to Magnums Hotel.
FIRE TIME: Katchafire will bring their funky live show and chill jams to Magnums Hotel.

NEW Zealand roots and reggae band Katchafire are set to light up Airlie Beach when they arrive this weekend, and they will really bring the heat as they'll be supported by local legends Sun Salute.

Katchafire are heading to Magnums Hotel to put on a show and celebrate the release of their new track Burn it Down.

Burn it Down was co-written and produced with Stephen Rev Maxwell from Kingston, Jamaica, and is a global effort on behalf of the band.

Recorded and mixed in studios in Jamaica, Australia and New Zealand, Burn It Down has a divine and authentic reggae and ska sound.

Joining Katchafire in their performance is LAB, an incarnation of the popular Kora brothers Brad and Stu.

Katchafire began in the early 2000s and they've since taken their music to the UK, Europe, the United States, New Caledonia and Brazil.

The band has played on the same bill as The Wailers, The Marleys, Steel Pulse, Third World, UB40, Shaggy and Lauryn Hill.

Sun Salute drummer Jarrah Kurth said it was a match made in heaven.

"We're stoked to be supporting them because it's a band that a lot of us have looked up to over the years,” he said.

"We played three shows with them down in Melbourne and we had a lot of fun and got a good response from the crowd.

"Now we're looking forward to getting some local support for the show at Magnums.”

Sun Salute have also been in the studio recording a new album, which is due for release early next year.

Magnums venue manager Jarryd Barclay said tickets were going fast.

"We have got them back again because they put on a great live show,” he said.

Don't miss Katchafire's Burn It Down Australia Tour 2016 because Airlie Beach is next.

