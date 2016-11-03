Remembering Daniel Morcombe

UNITED: Cannonvale State High School students get behind the Morcombe foundation.

ENGULFED in a sea of red, Whitsunday schools commemorated the life of Daniel Morcombe last week.

Day for Daniel was held last Friday to raise awareness of child safety issues.

Students at Whitsunday Christian College and Cannonvale State High School dressed up in red and donated a gold coin to support the message and work of the Morcombe foundation.

The Morcombe foundation was formed following the abduction and murder of 13 year-old Daniel on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

Daniel's parents Bruce and Denise Morcombe have since become the face of child safety awareness across Australia.

Bruce and Denise visited Whitsunday Christian College and Cannonvale State School in previous years to deliver their emotional story to students.

Cannonvale head of curriculum Denise Veenstra said the school learned valuable lessons following the story of Daniel's tragedy.

"(This year) we raised $430 for the Morcombe foundation,” she said.

”Daniel's experience has led to the re-writing of curriculum, which is being taught to students from prep to grade six about safety and awareness.”

Whitsunday Christian College head of primary school Melissa Wales said the day was packed with activities and important discussions to keep students alert to stranger danger.

"This is just a really important lesson for kids to learn and important for everyone regardless of age,” she said.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Morcombe foundation can visit the website www.daniel morcombe.com.au/our- people.html.