Reports of croc at Cannonvale Beach

CROC SPOT: A crocodile warning sign was erected at Cannonvale Beach last year.

REPORTS of a crocodile sighting at Cannonvale Beach this morning has sparked yet another warning to be wary near the water.

Division 2 Councillor, Ron Petterson said a report came through to him this morning which informed him of a crocodile swimming along Cannonvale Beach.

"I've reported it to Council staff and my understanding is they are going to put signs up," he said.

"(Council) will refer the information to relevant authorities."

Cr Petterson said he urged caution to anyone visiting the beach.