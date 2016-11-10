Reports of croc sighting in Airlie Beach

A crocodile warning sign was erected at Cannonvale Beach last month.

THERE has been a reported crocodile sighting in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Regional Council posted earlier today on their Facebook page: "Whitsunday Regional Council has been advised by EHP Mackay Wildlife Management that a potential crocodile sighting near Broadwater Avenue, Airlie Beach has been brought to their attention".

"Wildlife Management will be deploying recent warning signs today and will undertake a land based night spotlight tonight, pending approval," the post said.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been contacted for comment.