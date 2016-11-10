30°
Residents miss out on insurance relief

Jacob Wilson | 10th Nov 2016 3:00 PM
Seastar Apartments treasurer Margaret Shaw agreed the government had dropped the ball on countering unreasonable insurance premiums.
Seastar Apartments treasurer Margaret Shaw agreed the government had dropped the ball on countering unreasonable insurance premiums.

WHITSUNDAY home owners are lacking desperately needed insurance premium support this cyclone season.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan put a question on notice to Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Benni asking why the Queensland Government failed to access a $12.5million Federal Government fund to assist home owners north of the Tropic of Capricorn.

Seastar Apartments treasurer Margaret Shaw agreed the government had dropped the ball on countering unreasonable insurance premiums.

"The Queensland Government could accept $12.5million in 2014 for a proper risk assessment for strata properties - they haven't accepted it because they don't know how to administer it,” she said.

"I'm told there have been meetings between the State Government Department of Housing and Public Works, insurers and the ICA to try to work out how to implement it and who should administer it.

"I don't think it is very hard to administer but they have done nothing for two years.”

Mrs Shaw said skyrocketing insurance costs were a national problem, with many residents forced to abandon home insurance.

"IAG (Insurance Australia Group) is the largest insurance group operating in Australia and they say the crisis is causing 30,000 households per year to drop out of the insurance market and that the crisis is now affecting more than 3,000,000 Australians,” she said.

Mrs Shaw said local home owners would benefit if the Queensland Government legislated for insurance companies to accept local quotes instead of preferred contractors in south-east Queensland and if legislation was changed to allow customers to opt out of mandatory flood cover.

The State Government will provide a response to MrCostigan's question in a month.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  insurance jason costigan margaret shaw whitsundays

