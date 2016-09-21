26°
News

Whitsundays residents ask Kmart to open a store

Shakira Sellen
| 20th Sep 2016 7:29 AM Updated: 7:29 AM
Kmart.
Kmart. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A POST on social media is gaining traction after a woman asked Kmart Australia to open a store in Airlie Beach or Cannonvale.

Sue-ellen Gatton posted on their Facebook page "please please Kmart come build in Cannonvale/ Airlie Beach! We really need one," she said.

"Hi Sue-ellen, we are always on the lookout for great new store locations. We will pass your interest onto our property team." a spokeswoman from the company said.

The post has received more than 250 comments, 256 likes and 21 shares and a hashtag #kmartforcannonvale has been started.

Residents supported Ms Gatton's bid to get the store to open in town and said they're sick of having to drive more than two hours to their nearest store.

Kate Bishop: That would be amazing, our target burnt down so we would love kmart

Vicki N Clint Gowans: Yes please definitely need Kmart here, our area is growing so fast. I had to make a special trip to Mackay on the weekend (3hr trip) just to make a purchase from Kmart.

Christie Malcolm-Taylor: A Kmart would be awesome in Cannonvale..big yes from me also.

Kristy Locke: Yes Yes Yes! sick of driving 2 and half hours to get to one.

Laura Lovekin: Please come to Cannonvale/Airlie Beach!

Sam Yuskan: Oh yes we definitely need Kmart!

Reader poll

Do you want Kmart to open a store in the Whitsundays?

Annette Harm: Yes!!! Love Kmart!

Shannay Nutley: Please do build a Kmart at cannonvale!

Rebecca Matthias: Yes please, I love Kmart!

Karla Jayne Lake: Yes! Sick of driving to Mackay!

The closest Kmart store to the Whitsundays is at Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre.

Kmart has been contacted for further comment.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  airlie beach, business, cannonvale, kmart, mackay, shopping, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Whitsundays residents ask Kmart to open a store

Whitsundays residents ask Kmart to open a store

A POST on social media is gaining traction after a woman asked Kmart Australia to open a store in Airlie Beach or Cannonvale.

Driver jailed over death

A Cannonvale man has been jailed for drink driving.

Cannonvale man jailed for drink driving.

Wife beater to avoid jail time

Man avoids time behind bars.

Man avoids time behind bars.

Garage sale to help raise funds

SALE TIME: Greg Slough, Col Metcalfe, Steve Stokes, Steve Shaw, Rod Wilson, Bob Beale, Peter Lanser and Norm Hore.

Men's Shed to fundraise and give themselves a helping hand

Local Partners

Man tasered after throwing punch

AN ARGUMENT with police that escalated to violence saw Grant Stephen Cooke ordered to complete 50 hours community service and placed on nine months probation.

Driver jailed over death

A Cannonvale man has been jailed for drink driving.

Cannonvale man jailed for drink driving.

Wife beater to avoid jail time

Man avoids time behind bars.

Man avoids time behind bars.

AFL trio to rep state at carnival

LOVIN' THE GAME: Jack Lumby and Mick Murtagh are headed to the AFL Masters National Carnival.

AFL masters are heading to the Gold Coast.

Black lung must be investigated, and fast says victim

Percy Verrall suffers from 'black lung' disease caused by his time spent coal mining.

'I don't want young people working in the mines to go through this'

Whitsundays residents ask Kmart to open a store

Kmart.

Residents sick of driving two hours for nearest Kmart

Bus crash victims seek compensation

LEGAL BATTLE: Three victims are suing for compensation.

Three victims are seeking compensation.

Garage sale to help raise funds

SALE TIME: Greg Slough, Col Metcalfe, Steve Stokes, Steve Shaw, Rod Wilson, Bob Beale, Peter Lanser and Norm Hore.

Men's Shed to fundraise and give themselves a helping hand

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Mount Pleasant - What a Great Place to Start !

9 Willetts Road, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Neat lowset brick veneer residence set on an elevated allotment in sought after location of Mount Pleasant. Situated on a huge 948 sq m block, the residence is...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Stunning Views - Affordable Acreage

Lot 5 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Affordable acreage and a world of privacy can be yours on this 2.6 acre property situated an easy 30 minutes from Mackay. This is arguably one of the developer's...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Vacant Residential Lot

55 Manning Street, Rural View 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $180,000

Looking for a vacant residential Lot in the Eimeo/Blacks Beach area. Take a drive down Manning Street and check out this 625 m2 Lot. The elevated Lot falls from...

THE ULTIMATE IN RIVERFRONT LIVING

602/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 4 3 2 $470,000

This superbly appointed apartment offers amazing views of our Mackay river and easy access to the blue water quay, shopping and CBD all the your doorstep. Generous...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Much loved Family Home - Whisper Quiet on 980 m2

25 Magellan Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 1 $395,000

Situated in a convenient location on a generous 980 m2 of flat land, this well presented much loved family home offers a low-maintenance, easy care living...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

4 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 4 3 2 $535,000

If you enjoy convenience, space and views come and see this large family home on two levels. Conveniently located in North Mackay and only a few minutes' drive...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.