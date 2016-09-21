Whitsundays residents ask Kmart to open a store

A POST on social media is gaining traction after a woman asked Kmart Australia to open a store in Airlie Beach or Cannonvale.

Sue-ellen Gatton posted on their Facebook page "please please Kmart come build in Cannonvale/ Airlie Beach! We really need one," she said.

"Hi Sue-ellen, we are always on the lookout for great new store locations. We will pass your interest onto our property team." a spokeswoman from the company said.

The post has received more than 250 comments, 256 likes and 21 shares and a hashtag #kmartforcannonvale has been started.

Residents supported Ms Gatton's bid to get the store to open in town and said they're sick of having to drive more than two hours to their nearest store.

Kate Bishop: That would be amazing, our target burnt down so we would love kmart

Vicki N Clint Gowans: Yes please definitely need Kmart here, our area is growing so fast. I had to make a special trip to Mackay on the weekend (3hr trip) just to make a purchase from Kmart.

The closest Kmart store to the Whitsundays is at Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre.

Kmart has been contacted for further comment.