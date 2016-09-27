Revamp improves child safety

THE entrance to Cannonvale State School is undergoing a revamp in a bid to increase child safety, something Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson is passionate about.

Work started at the school on Monday and Cr Petterson said around $70,000 from the 2016/17 Budget was dedicated to the project.

More 'kiss n go' zones will be created and enhanced with markings while fences will be installed on the outer parts of the school on Coral Esp.

Cr Petterson said fencing would help push students through the dedicated crossing while two-minute 'kiss n go' zones would help ease traffic congestion.

P&C vice president Tina Everett said she was pleased to see movement on the push for child safety.

"We've had a lot of issues with the safety of the children so we've been pushing (council) for the 'kiss n go' zone and marking it out," she said.

"It's good to see a bit more being done and we're going to have permanent bollards and markings to make the zones stand out more so we can have these kids safe."

Whitsunday Police will be patrolling the area once school resumes.

Senior Constable Andy Pratt said it was important to educate parents so they could be more aware of their surroundings, saying "It's about education rather than enforcement".