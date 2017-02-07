Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

THERE'S plenty to explore in the Whitsundays but what about the hidden gems some visitors may not know about?

Here to encourage travellers to visit these spots is the 'More to Explore' campaign which is being rolled out by Tourism Whitsundays this week.

The campaign targets the 'drive' market within a 400km radius of the Whitsundays and aims to remind visitors about the variety of activities on offer and introduce them to new attractions they may not have considered.

The campaign is backed by special offers from accommodation houses, tours and trips, aimed at increasing visitation to the region in the traditionally quieter period of March through June.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Craig Turner said the campaign, which is across digital platforms as well as some "cheeky" ambush marketing in key markets, would drive bookings to participating operators and bring a multitude of visitors to the Whitsundays.

"Whether it's snorkelling off the beach in Bowen, wining and dining in Airlie Beach, catching a barramundi in Proserpine, discovering the hinterland around Collinsville, or cruising the islands, the Whitsundays has it all," he said.

"We are very well known for our iconic attractions such as Whitehaven Beach and our easy access to the Great Barrier Reef but we also have waterfalls and walking trails, outback cattle stations and inland dams for fishing, water skiing, and picnics and we have one of the longest stretches of subtropical rainforest in Australia.

"This campaign is about encouraging visitors to 'lift the lid' a little and if they think they have seen it all in the Whitsundays, think again."

For more information about the Whitsundays' 'More to Explore' campaign visit www.moretoexplore.com.au.