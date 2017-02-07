30°
News

Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

7th Feb 2017 3:07 PM
Whitehaven Beach, Whitsundays.
Whitehaven Beach, Whitsundays. Kate Duffy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S plenty to explore in the Whitsundays but what about the hidden gems some visitors may not know about?

Here to encourage travellers to visit these spots is the 'More to Explore' campaign which is being rolled out by Tourism Whitsundays this week.

The campaign targets the 'drive' market within a 400km radius of the Whitsundays and aims to remind visitors about the variety of activities on offer and introduce them to new attractions they may not have considered.

The campaign is backed by special offers from accommodation houses, tours and trips, aimed at increasing visitation to the region in the traditionally quieter period of March through June.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Craig Turner said the campaign, which is across digital platforms as well as some "cheeky" ambush marketing in key markets, would drive bookings to participating operators and bring a multitude of visitors to the Whitsundays.

"Whether it's snorkelling off the beach in Bowen, wining and dining in Airlie Beach, catching a barramundi in Proserpine, discovering the hinterland around Collinsville, or cruising the islands, the Whitsundays has it all," he said.

"We are very well known for our iconic attractions such as Whitehaven Beach and our easy access to the Great Barrier Reef but we also have waterfalls and walking trails, outback cattle stations and inland dams for fishing, water skiing, and picnics and we have one of the longest stretches of subtropical rainforest in Australia.

"This campaign is about encouraging visitors to 'lift the lid' a little and if they think they have seen it all in the Whitsundays, think again."

For more information about the Whitsundays' 'More to Explore' campaign visit www.moretoexplore.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  campaign more to explore tourism whitsundays whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

THERE'S plenty to explore here in the Whitsundays but what about the hidden gems some visitors may not know about?

Suspect drunk driver charged for smashing into parked cars

Police tape Photo Jorge Branco / Caboolture News

Driver tries to flee scene on car rims.

Woman in stable condition after jellyfish sting

A female in her late teens was stung by a jellyfish this afternoon.

There has been a jellyfish sting in Airlie Beach.

Community rallies behind Marsionis

COME TOGETHER: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Whitsunday Taekwondo master instructor Vicky Gillam drawing the raffle on Saturday for Nick Marsionis.

More than $40,000 raised for man struck down with meningococcal.

Local Partners

Revealing hidden gems of the Whitsundays

THERE'S plenty to explore here in the Whitsundays but what about the hidden gems some visitors may not know about?

Adani, Aurizon, QR contractors expected to sign leases

Adani, Queensland Rail and Aurizon contractors are expected to sign off on up to 12 property leases within the next month.

Adani has declined to comment on Bowen rentals

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Short Walk To The Beach

26 Gentle Avenue, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 1 $380,000 (All...

This lowset brick veneer family home is located on a large 1,292 square metre allotment within walking distance of Bucasia Beach esplanade. The dwelling includes...

Secluded 129 acres

Gargett 4741

Rural 0 0 $207,000

Tucked away at the end of a no-through road is this 129 acres of secluded bushland. Emerse yourself in nature at its best here a moving to tall bloodwoods and...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $559,000

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

Receiver and Manager Sale: Restaurant

34/115 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Commercial Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An ... Expressions of...

Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An opportunity exists to purchase 496sqm* within the Shingley Beach Resort, located in Airlie...

Dual Living in Central Location

65 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $245,000

Take the time to inspect this split level home which offers a great opportunity to the first home buyer looking to break into the property market or investor...

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Popular family holiday destination!

10/3 Banksia Court, Sunset Waters, Hamilton Island 4803 ...

Unit 2 1 589,000

This fully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse in the Sunset Waters complex is located on the hillside between the Marina and the Resort side of the Island. The...

Under Contract - 700m2 Of Flat Land!

3 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a ... Under Contract

This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a boutique subdivision where there are good quality homes as neighbours. Gently elevated from the road...

Oakenden Home on 6 Acres

23 Carnegie Court, Oakenden 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $590,000

Set on 6 selectively cleared gently undulating acres is this solid rendered masonary block home. Open plan lounge, kitchen and dining with recent renovations...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!