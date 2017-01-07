Roads closed, flights cancelled as rain continues

AS HEAVY rain continues to fall in the Whitsundays, flooding has meant more roads are closed and flights cancelled.

As of this morning, Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains, Gregory-Cannonvalley Road at Crofton Creek and Brandy Creek Road at Brandy Creek are closed.

All flights due to land at the Whitsunday Coast Airport this morning have been cancelled until further notice with another review of the airport runway to be conducted at 12pm today.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Andrew Bufalino said in the past day, Hamilton Island received 144mm of rain while Proserpine received 143mm.

"Shower activity is expected to continue for the rest of the day but we're expecting it to ease over the afternoon and evening,” he said.

"We think the heaviest rain has now fallen over the past few days so now it's a little bit of an easing trend.”

Mr Bufalino said to avoid flooded roads and to remember "if it's flooded, forget it”.

To view road closures visit http://www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Current-Road-Closures-22

To view flight status' visit http://whitsundaycoastairport.com.au/index.php?webfids_type=arrivals&webfids_lang=1