Roads open, flights resume as rain eases

WET WEATHER: The Hamilton Plains flood camera indicates reduced flood water levels as of 8.46am.

ROADS have opened and flights have resumed in the Whitsundays as the region received significantly less rainfall overnight.

Since 9am yesterday, lower Gregory received 42mm of rain, Whitsunday Coast Airport 38mm and Hamilton Island 34mm.

Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Sam Campbell said the region had already received the heaviest rainfall in the past few days and it was expected to ease over coming days.

"I don't think we'll see any significant rainfall in the next few days," he said.

"There's a slight chance we could see better falls on Monday but they'll be 20mm at the most."

Commercial flights in and out of the Whitsunday Coast Airport have also resumed after two days of cancelled flights on Friday and Saturday.

To view the Shute Harbour Road, Hamilton Plains flood camera visit http://www.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au/487/Hamilton-Plains-Flood-Camera

To keep up to date with road closures visit http://www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Current-Road-Closures-22

For flight information visit http://whitsundaycoastairport.com.au/index.php?webfids_type=arrivals&webfids_lang=1