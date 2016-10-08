27°
Roaring Twenties to return

Jacob Wilson | 8th Oct 2016 2:36 PM
REWIND: The Roaring Twenties will bring its tour to Proserpine Entertainment Centre next Thursday for the last lawn event of the year
REWIND: The Roaring Twenties will bring its tour to Proserpine Entertainment Centre next Thursday for the last lawn event of the year

PREPARE your outfits for a night of endless surprise.

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre final lawn event for 2016 will take the Whitsundays back to the not-so-distant past.

The Roaring Twenties theme night will include a live jazz music band, authentic style, dancing, competitions and a wide variety of other features.

The show will star hit live band the Roaring Twenties who have been touring Queensland since September.

The night will feature Melissa Western, Tnee Dyer, double bassist Greg Gottlieb, drummer Steve Powell and the Mysterious Strangers.

Melissa and husband Tnee recently came back to Australia following a year in England to study musical theatre.

Now they are back in Australia to show the country what they have learnt.

Melissa built a strong reputation as an in-demand Brisbane-based performer.

She was also selected as the feature performer for former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's Australia Day reception and toured with former Premier Anna Bligh for her Christmas concerts.

Combining jazz, cabaret and theatre, Melissa and the Roaring Twenties' live show is the perfect way to cap off the Proserpine Entertainment Centre lawn events for 2016.

The production's Queensland tour commenced on September 28 at Miles Leichhardt Hall and concludes on November 25 at Julia Creek's Mckinlay Civic Centre.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the Proserpine event and immerse themselves with the roaring twenties atmosphere.

A recommended dress guide for ladies is Ado beads, furs, cloche hat and gloves.

Men looking to fit in with the theme can seek out a three piece suit, hat, bow tie (or silken neck tie) and a cane.

A buffet (walk and fork) will be available for the night starting from 5.30pm and costing $15 a person.

The live music show will start at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and kids get in for free.

The event will be held on October 13 and it is recommended participants bring their own chairs and towels.

To book call 49452312 or visit www.proserpine entertainment.com.au or inquire in person.

Topics:  live music, proserpine entertainment centre, whitsundays

