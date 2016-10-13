Rodeo raising some bucks to raise awareness

GOOD CAUSE: The Rodeo for Suicide Prevention is expected to attract huge crowds this year.

THERE are three things Jack Lumby wants to achieve at this year's Rodeo for Suicide Prevention - to raise awareness, to raise money and to put a smile on the faces of residents in the Whitsundays.

"It's a great way of pulling the community together for not only a great cause but also for the well-being of the community,” he said.

Now in its second year, the founder of A Mile in Their Shoes, Mr Lumby said it was the great success of last year's rodeo which allowed for another to be held.

"The CRCA (Central Rodeo Cowboys Association) have invited us to hold a two-day rodeo again which will be their grand final,” he said.

"They'll compete on the Friday and Saturday and the points from both nights will determine the title-holder.”

The winner of the grand final will be presented with belt buckles and trophies which Mr Lumby said were "very prestigious”.

Last year's grandstand was the biggest Airlie Beach had ever had and Mr Lumby said this year they were planning on making it even bigger.

Formed in partnership with the Proserpine Rodeo Association, Proserpine Lions and Whitsunday Bald Eagles, the rodeo will be held on the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Dr, Cannonvale.

Gates open at 5.30pm and open finals will run from 6-9.30pm on Friday, October 21 and from 5.30-9.30pm on Saturday, October 22, with trophy presentations.

The fun doesn't end there with an after-party to be held at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Saturday night.

To purchase tickets and for details on corporate box bookings and sponsorships, contact Jack Lumby on 0417 628 939 or Jemal Ferraris on 0488 061 879.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate.