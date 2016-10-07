27°
News

Rotary is offering trip of a lifetime

7th Oct 2016 3:07 PM
VISITING: GSE team from India that visited the Whitsundays last year.
VISITING: GSE team from India that visited the Whitsundays last year. Picasa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Rotary Clubs in the Whitsunday region invite young business and professional people in the area to apply for one of four positions as a Rotary Group Study Exchange team member.

The position will enable the applicant to travel to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in the USA from April to May next year.

The Group Study Exchange program is a unique educational, cultural and vocational exchange opportunity for young business and professional men and women.

The GSE program is designed to develop professional and leadership skills among young adults, so they are able to address the needs of their communities.

This is a once-in-a- lifetime, not-to-be-missed opportunity to be part of an outgoing team of eligible citizens living in our district to embark on an exciting adventure to Rotary District 5960 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, USA.

Candidates must be employed in any recognised business or profession on a full-time basis and be 25 to 40 years old in order to have the maximum long term impact on his/her career development.

Candidates must be:

Citizens of the country in which they reside.

In good health.

Neat in appearance and able to express themselves clearly and logically.

Of a sound, general educational background and well qualified.

Interested in and clearly enthusiastic about their chosen vocations, and possess outstanding vocational skills.

Open-minded, tolerant and flexible.

Applications close on October 9.

For more information and an application form, contact Assistant Governor Merewyn Wright on 0419 723 986 or via email merryjay17@bigpond.com.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  rotary, rotary group study exchange, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

At Hotel Group, managing director Jeff Aquilina, said it was a record period for the hotel group, with occupancy up 5% on previous years.

Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

Backpackers guilty of trashing hotel have been sentenced.

Shark bites back after teenager grabs its tail

ONCE BITTEN: A lemon shark attacked after being provoked at Whitehaven Beach last week.

Teenager attacked by lemon shark while at Whitehaven.

Cruise Whitsundays welcomes new multi-million addition

WELCOME: Sea Quest will join the Cruise Whitsundays fleet.

Cruise Whitsundays has added to their fleet in a big way.

Local Partners

Cruise Whitsundays welcomes new multi-million addition

Cruise Whitsundays has added to their fleet in a very big way.

Rotary is offering trip of a lifetime

VISITING: GSE team from India that visited the Whitsundays last year.

Rotary is offering the trip of a lifetime.

Cheese, wine and a good feel-good flick

ROM COM NIGHT: PEC is hosting a cheese and wine Bridget Jones's Baby session.

Wine and cheese night this Saturday.

Gold medallist to receive heroes reception

Gold medal winning paralympian David Nicholas with mayor Andrew Willcox at the Whitsunday Coast Airport this afternoon. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

Gold medallist to receive community reception.

Ray White relays kind support

TOGETHER: Ray White Whitsunday's Bernard Woods, Stephanie Bacon, Coralee Katsadoros, Lynne Erricker and Mark Beale will participate in Relay for Life.

Ray White is getting behind the Relay for Life.

Don't leave it too late: check boats before you set sail

RESCUE: VMR Whitsunday secretary Roger Wodson said most of the recent rescues had been due to a lack of care or preparation.

VMR Whitsunday sends message: Be prepared.

VMR has just smashed a record over the holiday period

SAVIOURS: VMR Whitsunday volunteer crew members Geoff Smith, Fin Forbes, Roger Wodson, David Burge, Ronnie Roberts, Mark Wright, Rod Wilson, Norbert Gross, Stu Applegate and Gay Bowden on VMR1.

Vounteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday has been busy.

Cheeky wallaby prompts Daydream Island warning

G'DAY: The cheeky kangaroo chewing toilet paper.

Another wallaby has been seen in Daydream Island toilets.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

5 things to do in the Whitsundays

Looking for something to do in the Whitsundays?

Massive festival ready to 'shroom

SPRING: Mushroom Valley is set to hit the Whitsundays.

Get ready for Mushroom Valley!

Tranquil Rural Property

34 Perry Rd, Alligator Creek 4740

House 3 1 3 $419,000

Located off the highway between Sarina and Mackay, this 2.26 hectare site (Approx 5.6 acres) comprises level, cleared and all usable land. The property is...

Great Starter

6 Tern Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This neat and tidy, lowset residence will be a great starting point for those looking to break into the real estate market with a budget in mind. Located in a...

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

Picturesque and Private

15 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 4 $295,000

A world of privacy can be yours on this 2.2 acre property situated an easy 25 minutes from town. The property features a large house pad (40m x 25m) and a...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream