Rotary is offering trip of a lifetime

VISITING: GSE team from India that visited the Whitsundays last year.

THE Rotary Clubs in the Whitsunday region invite young business and professional people in the area to apply for one of four positions as a Rotary Group Study Exchange team member.

The position will enable the applicant to travel to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in the USA from April to May next year.

The Group Study Exchange program is a unique educational, cultural and vocational exchange opportunity for young business and professional men and women.

The GSE program is designed to develop professional and leadership skills among young adults, so they are able to address the needs of their communities.

This is a once-in-a- lifetime, not-to-be-missed opportunity to be part of an outgoing team of eligible citizens living in our district to embark on an exciting adventure to Rotary District 5960 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, USA.

Candidates must be employed in any recognised business or profession on a full-time basis and be 25 to 40 years old in order to have the maximum long term impact on his/her career development.

Candidates must be:

Citizens of the country in which they reside.

In good health.

Neat in appearance and able to express themselves clearly and logically.

Of a sound, general educational background and well qualified.

Interested in and clearly enthusiastic about their chosen vocations, and possess outstanding vocational skills.

Open-minded, tolerant and flexible.

Applications close on October 9.

For more information and an application form, contact Assistant Governor Merewyn Wright on 0419 723 986 or via email merryjay17@bigpond.com.