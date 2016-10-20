RPS tees off for a good cause

THE RPS charity golf day raised valuable money for a good cause.

The charity event marks the third RPS event to contribute funding to the Endeavour Foundation to provide support for disability services.

Endeavour Foundation service development and innovation manager Katie Lemke thanked RPS for its generous community work.

"We would like to thank RPS for their third donation. This year we plan to purchase iPads,” she said.

"Because we are largely government-funded, it's just amazing to get that money with no licence behind it so we can just truly direct it to the people who would benefit the most.”

Endeavour Foundation learning and life participant Jim Tzatzalos said the iPads would be helpful for him to use for work, planning timetables, and particularly taking photos, which was a passion of his.

RPS surveyor Brett Campbell said the team was always happy to get behind good causes.

"We are keen to continue to do it into the future, we enjoyed the day and everyone enjoys a game of golf and a few beers and we are happy for it to go toward a worthy cause,” he said.

RPS raised $1996.45.