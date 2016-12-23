RSL awards most improved cadet

STANDOUT: Whitsunday/Airlie Beach RSL's Bill Rose and Chris Bull (right) with award winner Chris Von Eitzen and AAFC Pilot Officer Michelle Brayford.

THE Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL sub-branch has awarded this year's "most improved cadet”.

Presented by the RSL's Bill Rose and Chris Bull, AAFC Leading Cadet Chris Von Eitzen was this year's recipient.

"I feel honoured and privileged,” Mr Eitzen said after winning the award.

"I think they were the only two words that could describe how I feel.”

Mr Eitzen said he took up cadets in February this year.

"I wanted to follow in the footsteps of my dad. He served in the Airforce for 10 years,” he said.

"I've always been interested in planes and their military aspects. I wanted to do something a bit different than sitting on a couch on a Friday night.”

Mr Rose said it was an exceptional honour that recognised the cadet that was trying as hard as they can.

AAFC Pilot Officer Michelle Brayford said it was awarded to the cadet that showed leadership, support, initiative, commitment, and strove to do their best all the time.

"One of the main things is we expect them to be the best citizen they can be, in and out of the AAFC. It's a pretty big call,” she said.