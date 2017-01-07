Rubens to headline Magnums Aus Day

COMING TO TOWN: The Rubens will mark their Hottest 100 anniversary with a show at Magnums.

IT WILL be a historic show when The Rubens play Magnums on Australia Day.

The gig will mark one year to the day the band topped the infamous triple j Hottest 100 countdown with their smash hit Hoops.

The Hottest 100 winners will also be heading north for the first time on their 2017 Summer Tour.

The Australian five-piece are known for making soulful, melodic rock music.

"Our music is all about soul,” they explained in a interview with Triple J Unearthed.

"We wanted to create something new, a kind of blend of genres, so we started writing songs that were heavily influenced by early blues and soul.

"It is really simple and easy to create our sound, we use lots of reverb and tremolo, organ sounds and hip-hop influenced drums. We write and record our songs in our bedroom at home, which definitely contributes to our raw and relaxed sound.”

Formed in 2011 in Menangle, New South Wales, the Rubens include three brothers - Sam Margin (vocals/guitar), Zaac Margin (guitar) and Elliott Margin (keyboards/vocals) - as well as longtime friend Scott Baldwin (drums) and William Zeglis (bass).

In 2012, they released their self-titled debut album, which sold well, getting certified platinum and garnering them a J Award nomination for Album of the Year.

Showing no signs of slowing down, The Rubens return with a new acoustic EP to launch the "deluxe version” of their highly acclaimed sophomore album Hoops. With 2016 the largest year to date for The Rubens, who knows what 2017 will hold.

They kicked off 2016 by taking out the coveted number one spot on Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll and embarking on their most ambitious headline tour yet - selling out shows at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and The Tivoli.

Recorded in Menangle by bass player William Zeglis, the release of Hoops (deluxe version) coincides with the mammoth national Corona Acoustic Tour the band have been undertaking throughout November and December.

When asked what a Rubens live show was like, they said "soaked in reverb and warm tremolo guitar tones with underlying classic blues organ sounds”.

Don't miss your chance to see award-winning Australian act The Rubens at one of their intimate acoustic shows when they roll into Airlie Beach for Australia Day.

From hottest 100 to Airlie

What: The Rubens

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Thursday, January 26, 8pm

Tickets: moshtix.com.au

Cost: $37