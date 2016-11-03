RUFUS to bloom at Magnums

AIRLIE Beach has just been bestowed with a great honour.

RUFUS have announced their Full Bloom tour will come to a dramatic close at Airlie Beach.

This tour across regional Australia will be the last the band performs before getting started on creating their next masterpiece album.

The Sydney-based alternative dance band was formed in 2010, and in a short six years have built up an impressive following and achieved multiple accolades.

Featuring Tyrone Lindqvist (vocals, guitar), Jon George (keyboards) and James Hunt (drums), their tour marks the one year anniversary of their number one album Bloom.

The band is also well known for their high-profile album Atlas in 2013 which was number one on the Australian Albums Charts in August 2013.

Following five ARIA 2016 nominations and headline festival appearances across Australia, RUFUS is in the thick of their career.

Fresh from their international gigs across America, RUFUS will take a lap of honour tour across Australia.

Tyrone Lindqvist said an Australian Summer tour across the most beautiful towns in the country was something which had been on the horizon for a while.

"We've been talking about doing a full summer tour of Australia for such a long time, but have never found the right time for it until now,” he said.

"Spending the Australian summer out on the road with friends playing in all these beautiful places - half of which we've never been to - it's something that's really exciting.”

RUFUS are focusing their tour on numerous regional towns which were missed during their last Australian tour in May this year.

The 13-date tour officially kicks off January 20 at the Gold Coast and comes to a spectacular finish at Magnums Airlie Beach on February 26.

RUFUS is also dropping in to dazzle other Queensland towns including the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

Purchase tickets at moshtix.com.au/v2/event/ rufus-magnums/ 90951?offercode=brighter

HITTING THE ROAD

What: RUFUS Full Bloom Tour

When: February 26

Where: Magnums Airlie Beach

Tickets: moshtix.com.au