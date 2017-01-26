Runners set back in time to run the Magic Mile

Event coordinator Tim Oberg gets into the Australia Day spirit with Robyn Corrigan.

THOUGH an imperial measurement the mile is the most famous distance in running history.

An event celebrating the significance of the distance was run at the Cannonvale Beach foreshore this morning in conjunction with the Whitsunday Running Club and aptly named the Magic Mile.

Whitsunday Running Club president Tim Oberg said in the modern era not many runners are familiar with the distance or their personal best over 1.6km.

The inagural running of the Whitsunday Magic Mile running event. Peter Carruthers

"So I thought we would get everyone together and run a Magic Mile today and in six months' time we will get everyone together again and see how everyone has improved...or not,” he said.

Runners all completed a casual running of the mile before athletes were broken in to two groups based on their personal best over a five kilometre distance.

Sam Vinci at the inagural running of the Magic Mile. Peter Carruthers

"We thought by breaking into to two groups that we would have people running with people of similar speed so they would be able to challenge themselves by trying to catch up the person ahead of them and we have definitely seen that this morning.”

Oberg said 23 participants showed up for the event.

"Everyone is in a really good mood and each month we hare trying to have club events like this to get everyone motivated and most importantly to have fun,” he said.