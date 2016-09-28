Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

VINTAGE: The Yak-52 will be on show this Saturday night at the Runway Dinner at the Whitsundays Airport.

THE Whitsundays Airport will be hosting the popular Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsunday Runway Dinner this weekend, to not only to celebrate the beautiful place we live in but to showcase it to locals and visitors alike.

Whitsunday Airport manager Lee Holloway said the Runway Dinner will be a bucket list dining experience.

"It's something very unique featuring one of the longest tables you can find in far north Queensland,” Ms Holloway said.

"It's a great night, we will have live music, a YAK-52 (Soviet primary trainer aircraft), a Tiger Moth and helicopters on display.”

VIP guests will enjoy a seven-course-meal catered by Fish D'vine while regular guests can enjoy a large range of options including wood fired pizza.

Ms Holloway said last year's event attracted hundreds of diners with people flying in from around the region.

"We did it last year and we had a lot of people flying in from other areas,” she said.

"Last year we had 650 people, which was fantastic and we are hoping to achieve the same results this year

"The VIP section will accommodate 180 people and everyone will be eating on the runway.”

The dinner commences at 5pm and guests can pre-order tickets $5 for adults and $10 for a family.

VIP tickets will be $89.

For more information visit www.whitsundayairport .com.au or call Lee Holloway 07 4946 9180.