Sailing expeditions are getting spoiled

TIDE OUT: The Whitsunday Sailing Club is seeking a solution to the build-up of spoil in the basin.

EVERY second Tuesday, Sailability members are frustrated by the sheer amount of spoil at the Sailing Club basin.

Commodore Stuart Harris said the build-up of spoil had affected the club for five years and the time had come to reach a solution.

"Sailability operates every Tuesday for handicap sailors, but they can't use the facility because there is no water there,” he said.

"We have been advised by sea cadets who trained out of our club and the reason they left is they couldn't use the water and they may come back if they can access the water to do their training.”

Mr Harris has been in discussions with Federal MP George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox to find a realistic path forward.

While the possibility of a Federal Government grant is on the table to manage the spoil on site, the cost do so is $400,000, with a grant only able to cover half the cost.

In order to achieve a long-term solution, Mr Harris hopes council can find a vacant block of land to store the excess spoil.

"We could dig the spoil up ourselves and have the problem solved in three days,” he said.

"It will be good for at least 10 years if council provides a site for us so we could regularly (dig) every 12 months or two years.”

The cost to remove 1400 cubic metres of spoil and transport it off-site is estimated to be $30,000, which is the only affordable option for the not-for profit organisation.

Mr Harris said while council was yet to make a commitment, Mayor Willcox would get back to him.