30°
News

Sailors have a ball at 'night of nights'

Jacob Wilson | 19th Dec 2016 12:32 PM
YOUNG TALENT: Joint Video Easy junior sports people of the year Cameron Brown and Hamish Swain.
YOUNG TALENT: Joint Video Easy junior sports people of the year Cameron Brown and Hamish Swain. Andrew Pattinson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club is where champions are made.

This is the verdict of Commodore Stuart Harris who hosted the annual Commodore's Ball, attracting over 100 people on Saturday night.

Mr Harris singled out young junior-senior yacht person of the year Hamish Swaine as an example of the club's success.

Hamish, 14, represented Australia for Sailing in 2014 and takes an active role in mentoring Learn to Sail classes.

"Hamish was an ex-Australian champion, that is what we produce in the club and we are pretty proud of that," he said.

"I would like to see mums and dads bring the kids down because the kids are the future of the club."

Hamish said he was testament to the fact that sailors can go a long way without prior knowledge.

"I started off not knowing how to sail at all and went out with mum on yachts," he said.

"I decided to start sailing by myself one day at learn to sail and it all grew from there."

MATES: Stuart Harris and Damien Suckling at the Commodore Ball.
MATES: Stuart Harris and Damien Suckling at the Commodore Ball. Andrew Pattinson

Mr Harris also praised Ross Winterbourn who was yacht person of the year and president of the handicap sailing course Sailability Whitsunday.

The Commodore's Ball was an opportunity for the club to reflect on an outstanding year of achievement and acknowledge the many members that make the club a roaring success.

Mr Harris said he was particularly proud to see the Learn to Sail classes going full steam ahead.

"I think the reintroduction of learn to sail has been a highlight," he said.

"We went through a period two years ago without a Commodore and not a lot happening when it came to junior sailing and now it has restarted again and it's quite successful.

"We are the only institute in all of Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays that does junior sailing."

The Sailing Club has exciting plans for 2017 with a $4 million renovation expected.

The annual Commodore Ball has been running for over 30 years.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach commodore ball sailing whitsunday sailing club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Island's water woes

Island's water woes

WHEN Geoff Mason and his wife arrived at Daydream Island for a relaxing holiday earlier this month, the last thing they expected to be met with was dirty water.

Readers' top five places to spend New Year's

AFRICA BASH: Mama's Africa Bar and Niteclub.

Find out where the best places are to spend New Year's in Airlie

Sailing expeditions are getting spoiled

TIDE OUT: The Whitsunday Sailing Club is seeking a solution to the build-up of spoil in the basin.

Built up soil is ruining sailing ventures

Jump on board cash or cruise

CASH CRUISIN': Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins and Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian general manager Steven Jacklin in their cash or cruise competition.

There's a lot to win with this competition

Local Partners

Island's water woes

WHEN Geoff Mason and his wife arrived at Daydream Island for a relaxing holiday earlier this month, the last thing they expected to be met with was dirty water.

RSL awards most improved cadet

STANDOUT: Whitsunday/Airlie Beach RSL's Bill Rose and Chris Bull (right) with award winner Chris Von Eitzen and AAFC Pilot Officer Michelle Brayford.

Chris Von Eitzen was the lucky recipient

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

COMEDY: City's YouTube star wins thousands of followers

Cheyanne Ferguson is a YouTuber based in Toowoomba.

She does make some money through advertising on the site

Top Location

18 Henry Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Very well presented and maintained home located in a popular area of Beaconsfield. This lowset brick veneer property on 711 sq m has good street appeal and...

Sought After Locality - Handy to Everything

9 Lloyd Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $370,000

Located on a large lot in the ever popular residential area of West Mackay this high set three bedroom Queenslander has been tastefully restored and features...

Small Acreage at Mirani

242 Mt Martin Loop Road, Mirani 4754

Rural 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just 5 minutes drive from Mirani and approx. 30 minutes to Mackay lies this opportunity to own your slice of land in the Pioneer Valley. Total of 3.05 Ha...

Secluded 129 acres

Gargett 4741

Rural 0 0 $207,000

Tucked away at the end of a no-through road is this 129 acres of secluded bushland. Emerse yourself in nature at its best here a moving to tall bloodwoods and...

Dual Living in Central Location

65 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Take the time to inspect this split level home which offers a great opportunity to the first home buyer looking to break into the property market or investor...

Beach Living

6 Pagoda Court, East Mackay 4740

House 4 2 3 $435,000

One Level, low maintenance and near the beach. Young families, downsizers, first home buyer and investors. This home is in a quiet pocket of East Mackay and is...

Affordable Beach House- Neat as a Pin- Move Right In

11 Joe Johnson Street, Seaforth 4741

House 3 1 2 $235,000

With summer fast approaching, what a brilliant time to secure a fantastic beach house in much coveted Seaforth. Located only a short walk to the beach and shop;...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

2 Rural Lifestyle Blocks

L 2 & 4 Camilleris Road, Devereux Creek 4753

Rural 0 0 From $250,000

Your choice of two recently developed Rural Residential sites off Camilleris Road at Devereux Creek. A private concrete road provides access to both Lots. Lot 2...

Escape the City Life

24757 Peak Downs Highway, Victoria Plains 4751

House 3 2 Offers From...

Travel just 20 minutes west of Mackay and you will find this highset, well presented house in a rural setting and sharing your boundary with only one neighbouring...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!