Sailors have a ball at 'night of nights'

YOUNG TALENT: Joint Video Easy junior sports people of the year Cameron Brown and Hamish Swain.

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club is where champions are made.

This is the verdict of Commodore Stuart Harris who hosted the annual Commodore's Ball, attracting over 100 people on Saturday night.

Mr Harris singled out young junior-senior yacht person of the year Hamish Swaine as an example of the club's success.

Hamish, 14, represented Australia for Sailing in 2014 and takes an active role in mentoring Learn to Sail classes.

"Hamish was an ex-Australian champion, that is what we produce in the club and we are pretty proud of that," he said.

"I would like to see mums and dads bring the kids down because the kids are the future of the club."

Hamish said he was testament to the fact that sailors can go a long way without prior knowledge.

"I started off not knowing how to sail at all and went out with mum on yachts," he said.

"I decided to start sailing by myself one day at learn to sail and it all grew from there."

MATES: Stuart Harris and Damien Suckling at the Commodore Ball. Andrew Pattinson

Mr Harris also praised Ross Winterbourn who was yacht person of the year and president of the handicap sailing course Sailability Whitsunday.

The Commodore's Ball was an opportunity for the club to reflect on an outstanding year of achievement and acknowledge the many members that make the club a roaring success.

Mr Harris said he was particularly proud to see the Learn to Sail classes going full steam ahead.

"I think the reintroduction of learn to sail has been a highlight," he said.

"We went through a period two years ago without a Commodore and not a lot happening when it came to junior sailing and now it has restarted again and it's quite successful.

"We are the only institute in all of Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays that does junior sailing."

The Sailing Club has exciting plans for 2017 with a $4 million renovation expected.

The annual Commodore Ball has been running for over 30 years.