Salvo Christmas appeal starts

A FEW kind gestures could make a difference to ensuring everyone can have a merry Christmas.

The Cannonvale Salvation Army, supported by Woolworths, Faust's IGA and the Airlie Beach Rotary Club, is opening its Christmas appeal today.

Salvation Army family store manager Denise Norder said previous years showed Whitsunday residents had a compassionate heart of gold.

"We are very privileged that we have a very compassionate community where the community does get together and donates very generously,” she said.

Mrs Norder said elderly people were usually those most in need during Christmas.

"We have noticed that elderly people don't tend to ask for any help in the way of food,” she said.

"There have been times where they have been left with no food in the cupboard and what we give them has gotten them through and we are pleased with that.”

Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items as well as bon bons and Christmas decorations to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

This is the second year the Salvation army has run the Christmas appeal, which formerly was run by the Airlie Beach Rotary Club.

Salvation Army drop-off points can also be found at Cannonvale, Airlie Beach and Proserpine Woolworths and Faust's IGA in Proserpine.