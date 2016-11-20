Schoolies arrested 15 minutes after arriving in Airlie

THREE teenagers were arrested just 15 minutes after arriving at their Airlie Beach accommodation when they were allegedly found with a quantity drugs in their possession yesterday.

At about 12.15pm, Whitsunday Police executed a search warrant in the apartment after receiving drug information.

Two 17-year-old men attending schoolies and one 18 year old man from Ayr were arrested on drug charges after a quantity of MDMA, LSD and Cannabis was found in their possession.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said Whitsunday Police were taking a "very hard line approach" and had no tolerance for drug use.

"If you're taking drugs, you're in for a short stay," he said.

Snr Sgt Blain said he had a clear message for school leavers attending schoolies in Airlie Beach.

"Have a good time, act responsibly and don't think you'll get away with alcohol fuelled violence, anti-social behaviour or drug use," he said.

"We want you to have a good time and for you to have a memorable week for the right reasons and not the wrong ones."