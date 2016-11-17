Schoolies head to Airlie Beach

FUN TIMES: The Red Frog crew are passionate about supporting Schoolies.

IN THE lead-up to Schoolies Week it is important to recognise the outstanding work of volunteers who make everything possible.

North Queensland Red Frog crew leader Matt Papas has volunteered for Schoolies for 10 years.

Mr Papas said the life-long experiences made it all worthwhile.

"Our 100 volunteers take time off work and actually pay to volunteer,” he said.

"The highlight for me is the memories and life-long friendships made from helping and volunteering together.”

Mr Papas shared an important safety message for all party-goers over the week.

"Be safe and never leave a friend behind,” he said.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said police would maintain a strong presence the entire week and called on everyone to make Schoolies as safe as possible. Schoolies Week begins Friday, November 18 and continues to November 25. For more information call the Whitsunday Regional Council on 4945 0200.