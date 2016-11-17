Schoolies sharing plans

SCHOOL'S OUT: Asha Webb gets the treatment from Shanon Plowman in preparation for the Year 12 formal.

TAKE a feeling of great relief, add a little apprehension mixed with excitement at the possibility of the future and you have the emotional state of the hundreds of Year 12 students who are gearing up for the beginning of Schoolies in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

At the Proserpine High School formal last night the class of 2016 attended their final get-together as high school students.

Today for most it will be an anxious wait for exam results which become available tomorrow.

Proserpine High School student India Lade is looking forward to half a gap year before beginning a mid-year enrolment at JCU in July next year.

But before then she will have to wait for exam results.

"I am not really anxious about the time ahead but excited to see what I have achieved and it's a testing time to see if all the work paid off,” she said.

India said next year would be "kind of scary” but was confident she had the life skills to get her through it and was focusing on spending time with her peers for the last time as a student.

"I want to enjoy the last few moments we have together.”

Asha Webb doesn't have plans to go to uni next year and is now faced with the daunting prospect of finding work locally without any experience.

"I have been on the job hunt all week and every job wants experience and no one will hire anyone without any,” she said.

Asha said her choice to not to go to uni was motivated by not wanting to spend the rest of her life in a job she perhaps wouldn't enjoy and be landed with a huge HECS debt.

The job hunting was suspended for Asha however as she danced and walked the red carpet at her formal last night.

"(It was) our last farewell, for some of us that have been together since pre-school. It has been a long haul,” she said.

Kyle Kendall has been in a school-based apprenticeship with Cruise Whitsundays and will next year study his master five marine ticket.

He said the reality of leaving school hadn't kicked in yet but was excited about the beginning of Schoolies.

"I am looking forward to partying and hanging out with school mates in Airlie Beach. Its a celebration of school being over,” he said.

Next year is shaping up to be a real adventure for Teggun Orth, who will spend the year living and studying an internship as an architect in New York city.

When she returns to Australia she will study industrial design at university.

She said wasn't scared about the move to the big city but was more nervous about leaving the routine of school behind and having to fend for herself.

Teggun was also planning to hit Airlie Beach for Schoolies Week.

"I am not going to go crazy, I am doing it to relax. Schoolies for me is just about chilling out. I would like to survive,” she said.