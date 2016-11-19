Schoolies week kicks off in Airlie

EAGERLY WAITING: Youths line up at the registration tent at schoolies central before beginng their week at schoolies.

FOR Kelsey Scott, schoolies week is an opportunity to let her hair down and celebrate the end of her schooling career with the people she loves most.

"It's good to see there's so many people here from different areas and (schoolies) is a great way to bring everyone together before we go our separate ways," she said.

"People are going to go to university, overseas and whatever everyone's doing I think it's good to be together one last time and meet heaps of new people as well."

This morning, a sea of young school leavers eagerly lined up at the registration tent in the Airlie Creek Car Park where they would begin a week of celebration and creating new memories.

Kelsey said it was just two years ago when her older brother experienced schoolies and she was excited to finally have her turn. What made it even better was being close to home.

"I live here so I'm pretty lucky," she said.

"It's such a good destination and it's such an easy, chilled out town as well where everyone looks after each other."

SCHOOLIES: A schoolies central sign in Airlie Beach. Inge Hansen

While students patiently waited in line to receive their schoolies bands, many parents stood on the sideline nervously watching their children.

But for Karen Askew, who has assisted at schoolies for the past few years, sending her first child to schoolies was a comfortable experience.

"I've known schoolies has been in Airlie for quite some time now and I know it's a safe venue," she said.

"As long as the kids are having fun that's all that matters to me because they've studied hard, they've worked hard day and night for their grades and they deserve it."

Ms Askew said it put her mind at ease knowing that her daughter was still close to home.

"It's good to know she's just a phone call away and just a five minute drive," she said.

As well as emergency services, keeping a close eye on all the school leavers will be the North Queensland Red Frogs.

Red frog, David Spark said Whitsunday Council, Whitsunday Police, ambulance services, SES and red frogs provide a "good safety response" in the region.

"Compared to the Gold Coast, Airlie Beach is known for how controlled it is when it comes to its drug and alcohol free zones like the red frog stage," he said.

"Red frogs is one of those entities that's a support network where we do things like visits to parties, walk homes, hydration stations and we even cook pancakes in the morning to make sure the school leavers have food in their system."

Mr Spark said red frogs were there to act like a "best friend" to youths.

"All round, I believe we have that role of support before actual emergency services are needed," he said.

From 8-12pm every night, the red frog stage will be in full swing which will act as a drug and alcohol free zone for school leavers to visit and remain under the watchful eye of support services.

During the day, small activities will be run including volley ball to keep everyone entertained.

Mr Spark said he had one message to all the youths attending schoolies.

"Buddy up, make sure you have a buddy with you at all time and it's always been said but make smart choices," he said.