Search for owner of wedding ring found in Whitsundays

11th Oct 2016 12:51 PM
FOUND: A man's wedding ring was handed in to Whitsunday Police on Monday.
FOUND: A man's wedding ring was handed in to Whitsunday Police on Monday. contributed

ONE lucky man can breathe a sigh of relief knowing his wedding ring has been located.

But the question of who the man is remains unanswered.

The ring was found on the pontoon at the Great Barrier Reef used by Cruise Whitsundays on Monday, October 10.

Despite only being handed in to Whitsunday Police yesterday, the exact date it was lost was not confirmed, meaning it could have been missing since June this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitsunday Police Station on 4946 7666 and refer to report number QP1601899405.

LOCATED: Police are seeking the owner of this wedding ring which was found on the pontoon at the Great Barrier Reef sometime this year and handed in to Whitsunday police on Monday.
LOCATED: Police are seeking the owner of this wedding ring which was found on the pontoon at the Great Barrier Reef sometime this year and handed in to Whitsunday police on Monday. contributed
Topics:  cruise whitsundays, missing, wedding ring, whitsundays

