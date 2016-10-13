26°
Shed Boss goes the extra mile

Jacob Wilson | 13th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
FOXLEE SHED: Shed Boss owners Donna and Grant Rogers are proud of the range of shed services they offer
FOXLEE SHED: Shed Boss owners Donna and Grant Rogers are proud of the range of shed services they offer Contributed

SHED Boss owners Donna and Grant Rogers reached the five year milestone of serving the Whitsundays.

Possessing a reputation of not shying away from the too-hard basket - the business is staffed with experts passionate about meeting any shed enthusiast's needs.

"We specialise in difficult sites, so if your site is on a slope and retaining walls need to be designed, engineered or levelled, then we can definitely do that for customers,” Mrs Rogers said.

"We can do a difficult site - while there are other companies where if its too difficult they are not going to be interested.”

Mrs Rogers said anyone seeking the highest quality shed, complete with Australian made products at a competitive price should sit down and discuss their options.

"We send all our jobs off to our engineers, so its all held down by anchor brackets which go into the ground with footings,” she said.

"The frame is all bolted together and all of our roller doors in our sheds have to be wind locked, which is stated as a standard now.

"We always establish a really good relationship with our customers and ring them up to see if they are happy with the product and to keep them informed during the build.”

Shed Boss is also seeking to branch into new products including installation of panel lift doors and a Solar Span three-layered patio roofing system to keep out the heat.

Mrs Rogers is proud of the progress Shed Boss has achieved since opening its doors and plans to consolidate a reputation for taking on the tough jobs.

"When we first came here we had a vision for all our customers to have a safe and reliable investment to add to their properties,” she said.

I think we have already achieved that since we have been here,” she said.

"Five years on from here, we just want to keep a successful business going and be involved supporting community events.”

Shed Boss turns five on November 1.

