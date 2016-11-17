Shelly loves to lend a helping hand

28°
Inge Hansen | 17th Nov 2016 3:29 PM
PASSIONATE: Shelly Askew took out the Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award at the Whitsunday Christian College Awards Night last night.
PASSIONATE: Shelly Askew took out the Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award at the Whitsunday Christian College Awards Night last night. Inge Hansen

SHELLY Askew loves nothing more than helping other people and doing her best in school and she was recognised for this at the Whitsunday Christian College Awards ceremony last night.

Shelly was awarded the Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award, given annually to a student in either primary or secondary school who has continuously strived to create the extraordinary through academic achievements, sporting success or community involvement.

Shelly said she wasn't expecting her name to be called out and was dreading walking on stage.

"I didn't want to go on stage - I was so nervous!" she said.

Shelly dedicates much of her time to extracurricular activities as well as taking part in community events outside of school.

"I do youth group, gymnastics and I help out where I can," she said.

"Whenever there are events I help out."

With a bright and bubbly personality herself, Shelly said she loved seeing joy on people's faces.

"I just love helping people and if people get a smile, it makes me happy," she said.

Shelly has a big year ahead after she graduates tonight with a trip overseas in store.

"I'm going to Canada and I'm teaching at a summer camp and helping out there and helping the kids," she said.

"I wanted to be a camp leader but then this popped up and I thought 'okay!'"

Shelly will stay in Canada for at least three months but said she had the option to stay if she enjoyed the experience.

hamilton island extraordinary achievement award shelly askew whitsunday christian college

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!