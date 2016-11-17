Shop at sunset

KEEN MUMS: Renee O'DwyerTaine O'Dwyer, Jacob Jameljaneko, Kara Trippett, Kristin Barnes and Jasxon Schmidt are excited to showcase their stalls.

IF YOU love music, food, fun and sunsets then make sure you head to the Sunset Shopping Spectacular tomorrow night.

Organised by three local mothers, Kristin Barnes, Kara Trippett and Renee O'Dwyer, the event gives locals a chance to support small businesses all while enjoying a relaxing night out.

Ms O'Dwyer said the trio held a similar event in April and after high demand to run it again, they decided to do just that.

"It's a great chance for people to get their names and businesses out because we don't all have time to go out and network every day, she said.

"It's not only helping advertise the smaller businesses but it's something for the community to enjoy as well.”

Held at the Whitsunday Marine Club below VMR, there's a little something for everyone with food vendors, live music, a jumping castle, kids entertainment and more.

TAKE A STROLL

What: Sunset Shopping Spectacular

Where: Whitsunday Marine Club

When: Friday, November 18 from 5pm

Cost: $2 entry per person and $30 per stall

Contact: tristarevents4802@gmail. com