Shopping centre fire: where are they now?

IT'S been nine months since the devastating fire at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre and, while a majority of the businesses have relocated, not all have been so lucky.

Of the businesses that burnt down Target has permanently left the region, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank relocated within the Whitsunday Shopping Centre precinct, ANZ bank relocated to Centro while Glambox Hair Studio and Urban Village Homewares relocated to Cannonvale Square.

Marino's Deli tragically dealt with their second fire after one in March 2014 and now run a food van.

Marino and Yvonne Roberto were an institution at the shopping centre and have had business in the Whitsundays for 30 years.

"It was a forced change in life. When it first happens, you think what do we do now? You're in that mode, it already happened to us once,” owner Ms Roberto said.

"We had eight employees and we were a good team.

It was a really good spot and very social. We knew all our customers.”

However, since the fire, they don't have any interest in moving to a permanent shop.

Art Whitsunday has not found a new home and was hit hard as they lost $100,000 worth of equipment and work.

Art Whitsunday president Belinda Curry said although they did not have a gallery, Heart Hotel had offered them space to display and they also had a new creative space in Proserpine.

"We would like to move into a permanent spot but at the moment we haven't found any suitable premises,” she said.

"Because of the fire and with the shop space available we can't afford it as a group of artists. We've had to start from scratch.”