Showing off Airlie

TEAM EFFORT: Park and gardening staff Mark Callaghan, Adam Hagy, Ron Hinschen, Leanne Beplate, Michael Johnson, Scott Borellini, Andrew Dening, Brian Ferraris, Peter Borellini and Phil Tissington with Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford at the Airlie Beach foreshore.

THE Airlie Beach Foreshore is a remarkable part of the Whitsundays and now it has an award to show for it.

Taking out gold in the Tourism Attraction Category at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night, Mayor Andrew Willcox was thrilled to accept the award on behalf of Whitsunday Regional Council.

"This is an outstanding achievement for all the council staff involved in maintaining the Airlie Beach Foreshore. Our council takes immense pride in ensuring our parks and foreshores are kept looking beautiful for the thousands of local and tourists that experience this area each year,” he said.

"The Airlie Beach Foreshore has a unique selling point, with its combination of beautiful walking paths, iconic views and its close proximity to the main street of Airlie Beach.”

Cr Willcox said the Esplanade "sells itself” as the hub of Airlie Beach with connectivity to a host of attractions including the playgrounds, ferry terminal, bars, restaurants and accommodation and lagoon.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford said the foreshore would not be at the standard it was without the hard work of the parks and gardening staff. Cr Clifford also thanked Leigh Krushke, Ian Gileride, Gavin Morrow and Patrick Widt, not pictured.