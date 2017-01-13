31°
Sign on for the ride with Cannonvalley club

12th Jan 2017 5:30 PM
TAKE THE REINS: Cannonvalley Pony Club is holding its sign-on.
TAKE THE REINS: Cannonvalley Pony Club is holding its sign-on. Peter Carruthers

PONY CLUB: IT'S set to be a big year for Cannonvalley Pony Club with their club sign-on to be held on Saturday.

The club will be hosting the day at the club grounds off Turner Rd, Riordanvale, from 2.30pm.

This year is the first year PCAQ have introduced online membership and members are encouraged to do this online, via the PCAQ website, prior to the day.

Club media and publicity co-ordinator Courtney Kirkman said the club was perfect for anyone wanting to try something new in 2017.

"If you are a rider of any age and thinking that you would like to get out and meet new people, while learning a world of horsey knowledge, then you cannot go past our wonderful club,” she said.

"Set in picturesque grounds in the Cannon Valley, it has easy access for cars and floats and secure stabling for your precious ponies. We also boast a wonderful, fully fenced main arena that is floodlit, along with a sand 60x20m dressage arena.”

Kirkman said they would also be welcoming new blood to the club.

"In 2017 we have a couple of wonderful new instructors going to do their qualification certificates and join the club's coaching team. We look forward to learning what we can from Sam Warren and Courtney Kirkman, and they will be guided by the ever wonderful Merle, who is our long serving chief instructor,” she said.

Cannonvalley Pony Club welcomed their new committee recently with Kevin Krog (president), Jane Krog (vice-president), Katy Pervis (treasurer) and Tanya Cran (secretary).

"We will also have loads of events and fundraising events throughout the year for all the community to be involved, so watch this space,” Kirkman said.

"We look forward to seeing old faces and welcoming some new ones.”

For any inquiries for either membership or anything else with the club, you can contact cannonvalleypc@ gmail.com.

The club's first official rally day will be held on January 28.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvalley cannonvalley pony club pony club whitsundays

