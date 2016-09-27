Sign to strike light into heart of Airlie

AIRLIE'S OWN: The new sign at the Shute Hrabour, Waterson Way roundabout.

YOU may have noticed something different about the Shute Harbour, Waterson Way roundabout the last couple of days.

The brand new Airlie Beach "Heart of the Reef" sign has been unveiled but it's not finished yet.

Electricity is expected to be connected soon and the sign will then be backlit at night.

Not only that, there will also be vines planted at the top of the wall that will eventually cascade over the grey wall. There will also be new plants at the foot of the sign once the irrigation system is installed that will look like coral bombies when lit up.

Skal Whitsundays president Carolyn Upton said it all began four or five years with the "Heart of the Reef" campaign.

"Whitsundays had an identity but Airlie Beach didn't," she said.

"Everyone seemed to think the heart of the reef was a really good tag line.

"We're waiting on the electricity and then (the sign) will be lit at night. It should be connected early next week."

Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford said "it's very creative and it will grow - I'm very happy with it".

If anyone was wondering where the heart design comes from, which is also used a variety of other Airlie Beach branded items, it's from Katherine Bowers, owner of KB Designs.

"A clear brief from SKAL made it easy to come up with the heart shaped reef icon," she said.

"It has a water feel in the shape of a heart reef. I used different tones to have that water effect. It brought together the different elements of the Whitsundays."

Ms Bowers said it was an honour to have her design used as a promotional tool for the region.

"The whole time we've used this graphic, I've enjoyed its continued use through the media," she said.

"I think it's a really positive reinforcement of the reef and the regions branding."