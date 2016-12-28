Six day festival is back at Magnums

LIGHT THE DECKS: Mashd N Kutcher are back again at Magnums.

AIRLIE'S biggest New Years Eve party just got even bigger.

Magnums Hotel is set to bring the new year with a massive six days of events.

With five bars and four pop up bars, their festival includes an ultra glow paint party, foam party and of course their New Years Day recovery party.

Mashd N Kutcher, Indian Summer, Sun Salute and Harts will all play during the festival as well as some of the hottest local acts from around the region.

Organisers expect their New Years Eve party to have around 4000 people.

"This year Magnums is going all out for NYE with a massive six Day Festival. Each year we try and do bigger than the previous and this will be the first 6 Day NYE event,” Magnums venue manager Jarryd Barclay said.

"A lot of planning has gone into this event and we have a great line up that we think will cater to all ages. This year for the first time we will be having a main stage set up on the volleyball court that is going to have the best light and sound show we can get.

"We still have tickets available in the venue and also online via Moshtix.”

The week kicks off with an ultra glow paint paint party with Mashd N Kutcher followed by different parties every night.

You can purchase a six day party festival for $70 at moshtix.com.au or at the door and you can also purchase individual tickets.

In what's been called North Queensland's biggest and best party, you don't want to miss out on a ticket.

MASSIVE END OF YEAR PARTY

What: New Years Eve Festival 17'

When: Wednesday, December 28 to Sunday, January 1

Where: Magnums Hotel