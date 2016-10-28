Sliding blues with the 8 Ball

TOP ACT: 8 Ball Aitken is expected to get the crowd thumping to his slide swamp blues.

EIGHT BALL Aitken is returning to Airlie Beach this weekend, bringing along his high-energy original swamp and hurricane blues, country rock slide guitar that is guaranteed to get the crowd not only pumping but sweating to his international fast and original blues.

One of the hardest working musicians on the international circuit, 8 Ball currently resides in Austin, Texas, has played the rounds in Nashville, but cut his musical and songwriting teeth in Mareeba and Cairns in Far North Queensland.

"No matter where my music takes me, I'll always be a Far North Queenslander,” 8 Ball said.

"Life is a bit more relaxed up there and I still remember the days where I had all the time in the world to practise on the guitar.”

It all started for 8 Ball at the famous Johno's Blues Bar in Cairns, where he not only got to hone his trade, but managed get sample cuts from an international audience.

"I started playing to people from all around the world every night, playing my original songs and that is where a lot of my songs were hashed,” he said.

"Johno's is where I started to take my original music seriously, which inspired me to follow the dream but it was when I saw BB King that I decided to play my guitar for a living.”

Since those early days, 8 Ball has come a long way. Working about 200 gigs a year, he has performed in more than 15 countries and played with some of the most inspiring and accomplished blues artists from around the world.

"My music is a mixture of blues, rock and country and a little more swampy with slide guitar really being my thing,” he said.

"Slide guitar is the most dynamic sounding instrument other than the voice to my ears; I just love what you can do with it sonically.

"I invite everyone to come along as the Airlie Beach Festival of Music is one of the best parties in Queensland and one of the highlights of my year.''

8 Ball Aitken will perform his swamp blues on the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club from 1.30pm on Sunday, November 6.