Slow dancing to the Airlie shores

WHEN Whitsunday historian Ray Blackwood's son Vaughan decided to try a new venture with his colleagues, they took the reins and made it happen.

On Sunday, Vaughan Blackwood arrived in Airlie Beach with the steel ketch Slow Dance - a Cavalier 80 motor sailor designed by Don Brooke - as part of his journey down to Sydney, where he and his company had plans to start an Airbnb.

But Slow Dance isn't just any old boat - it's got an interesting past in the entertainment industry.

Mr Blackwood bought Slow Dance from Hollywood film producer, Ron Levinson and it has featured in popular American soap operas Beverly Hills 90210 and The OC.

"This boat came across our scene a few months ago and was based in Palau in the Republic of Micronesia and we got excited about the concept (of Airbnb) and decided to have a look and made an offer.”

Working in the computer industry for more than 30 years, Mr Blackwood and his colleagues decided to do something "a little bit different”.

Three others joined MrBlackwood on his venture, including Dylan Kuipersmith, a professional skipper from Airlie Beach company, Deliver My Yachts..

The group travelled from Australia to Palau, purchased the boat, stopped off at the Solomon Islands to drop off one of their crew and then headed for Townsville, which was their point of entry into Australia.

What was supposed to be a simple two or three days in Townsville became a few weeks of dealing with customs and a multitude of mechanical issues.

Slow Dance is currently travelling down the coast, where it is expected to arrive in Sydney next week.

Mr Blackwood said the Airbnb business was expected to kick off early next year.

Despite growing up and residing in Sydney, MrBlackwood visits the Whitsundays regularly - to the point where he feels "practically a local”.

"I've been a keen sailor for a long time and sailed my 40foot boat up here two years ago and it's still here in Shute Harbour, so I've been coming back and forth for race week,” he said.