Small business dreads lockout

THE Queensland Government last week reaffirmed its commitment to 1am lockout times for Safe Night Precinct venues.

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie moved a motion calling on the Queensland Government to scrap the 1am lockout law.

The motion failed by one vote.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the legislation would be devastating for small business if it went ahead in its current form.

"The LNP has tried to convince Labor this isn't the way to go but like so many things it's gone on deaf ears,” he said.

"There is no joy in this for small business in Airlie Beach.”

Former Safe Night Precinct president Stacy Harvey met with Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at Community Cabinet last month to voice the concerns of the hospitality industry.

Ms Harvey was disappointed the Queensland Government was not making concessions to the 1am lockout.

"I'm extremely disappointed with the whole thing and I'm sure other small businesses are too,” she said.

"The only outcome we can see is a downward impact on patron numbers, which affects our ability to continue providing world class entertainment.”

The 1am lockout legislation is expected to begin on February 1.