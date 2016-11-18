28°
News

Small business dreads lockout

Jacob Wilson | 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
WORRIED: Mark Bell, Stacy Harvey, Peter Stone, Jasmin Lear, Tim Langford and Kasey Vella and Jason Costigan.
WORRIED: Mark Bell, Stacy Harvey, Peter Stone, Jasmin Lear, Tim Langford and Kasey Vella and Jason Costigan. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Queensland Government last week reaffirmed its commitment to 1am lockout times for Safe Night Precinct venues.

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie moved a motion calling on the Queensland Government to scrap the 1am lockout law.

The motion failed by one vote.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the legislation would be devastating for small business if it went ahead in its current form.

"The LNP has tried to convince Labor this isn't the way to go but like so many things it's gone on deaf ears,” he said.

"There is no joy in this for small business in Airlie Beach.”

Former Safe Night Precinct president Stacy Harvey met with Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at Community Cabinet last month to voice the concerns of the hospitality industry.

Ms Harvey was disappointed the Queensland Government was not making concessions to the 1am lockout.

"I'm extremely disappointed with the whole thing and I'm sure other small businesses are too,” she said.

"The only outcome we can see is a downward impact on patron numbers, which affects our ability to continue providing world class entertainment.”

The 1am lockout legislation is expected to begin on February 1.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Small business dreads lockout

Small business dreads lockout

The Queensland Government is set to proceed with with 1am lockout laws without delay.

Gettin' value on the 'Dolla'

STRIKE IT RICH: House DJ Dom Dolla is coming to Magnums on the back of his smashing success.

DJ Dom Dolla is heading to Magnums Hotel

Hamo triathlon weekend gets bigger and better

AND THEY'RE OFF: Mack Horton front and centre for the Ocean Swim on Sunday.

Organisers call event one of the biggest yet.

Ocean Rafting glimmers with gold

GOLDEN: Owners of Ocean Rafting Pete and Jan Claxton holding their award at the Queensland Tourism Awards last week.

Ocean Rafting won gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards last week

Local Partners

Small business dreads lockout

The Queensland Government is set to proceed with with 1am lockout laws without delay.

A picture perfect evening at the 2016 formal

FORMAL: Whitsunday Christian College 2016 formal.

Students were dolled up for their 2016 formal

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Songwriter wins the 'best gig' of career

SUCCESS: Andrew Cousins won the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Song Writing Competition with his tune Islands of Love.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music kicks off this weekend

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

Gettin' value on the 'Dolla'

STRIKE IT RICH: House DJ Dom Dolla is coming to Magnums on the back of his smashing success.

DJ Dom Dolla is heading to Magnums Hotel

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 Contact Agent

Offering space for all the family, this large home is located in a prime, flood free position. On 840m2 in a private estate in Mount Pleasant. The home boasts...

Rural Oasis

770 Ownes Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

Rural 3 1 4 $329,000

If you are looking for a peaceful and secluded rural setting then look no further than 770 Owens Creek Loop Road. Located just 6 minutes drive from the Gargett...

Great Buying on Southside

38 Bannister Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 Offers From...

Perfect opportunity to break into the real estate market with this neat and tidy 3 Bedroom home located in a good street. The home has been well maintained and has...

Eaglemount Heights - Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $487,000

Located in a popular street of Eaglemont Heights this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

House on nearly two acres $229,000

1116 Marlborough Sarina Road, Sarina 4737

Rural 3 2 2 $229,000

Just 10 minutes to Sarina is this nearly 2 acres of level to gently sloping mostly all mowable land. High shady established trees. Solid home of concrete and...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Stop Looking - Start Living

40 Langer Drive, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 $475,000

If you like something a little different to the brick and tile home, then an inspection on this delightfully different home is a must. Featuring an open plan...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Hotel search is sorted

NUMBER ONE: Bill Kellaris was stoked to have Waterview Airlie Beach as the highest-rated accommodation in the Whitsundays in Trivago awards 2017.

Well done to Waterview apartments in Airlie Beach

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!