Small fleet battles in Two Handed Series

A DISAPPOINTING fleet of only five yachts nominated for this year's Two Handed Series.

This style of racing suits the smaller boats as flying spinnakers with only two on board becomes more difficult as the vessels get bigger.

There were two races in the series with Saturday's race taking the fleet down the Molle Passage, around Daydream to White Rock, back around Daydream to the finish in front of the Sailing Club.

Line honours and the handicap win went to Treasure VIII, with Anthea second and Wobbly Boot third. Masquerade came in fourth and Fuzzy Logic rounded out the placings in the diminished fleet.

Race Officer Kevin Fogarty set up a large windward/leeward course in the bay on Sunday.

Masquerade did not compete, leaving only four other boats to battle out the series.

Again, Treasure VIII took out the line honours, but only managed a third on handicap in a very close finish.

With only 40 seconds separating the first three, Anthea was second with Wobbly Boot sneaking in for a handicap win.

The decision to jibe their spinnaker in the last lap, which was a difficult manoeuvre with two people, gained them valuable seconds to give them the win.

The lumpy conditions didn't suit the smaller boat Fuzzy Logic who came in a credible fourth.

A count back for the series was required with Wobbly Boot and a third and a first, Treasure VIII on a first and a third and Anthe on two seconds.

All these yachts finished on four points in this year's Two handed Series.

As well known Whitsunday competitors Wobbly Boot and Treasure VIII both had a first, Wobbly Boot took the series for holding a first in the last race.

TWO HANDED RACE RESULTS

Race 1: 1st Treasure VIII, 2nd Anthea, 3rd Wobbly Boot, 4th Masquerade, 5th Fuzzy Logic

Race 2: 1st Wobbly Boot, 2nd Anthea, 3rd Treasure VIII, 4th Fuzzy Logic

Series: 1st Wobbly Boot, 2nd Treasure VIII, 3rd Anthea, 4th Fuzzy Logic, 5th Masquerade