Smiles all round

"CHUFFED” was the first reaction of Brian Richardson when he found out the Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors were winners at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

The organisation won Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer Group and coordinator, Mr Richardson, said he was "very happy”.

"We've had heaps of stuff on our Facebook (page) and people on the street in different places congratulating us,” he said.

"It's a great recognition of what we've done since we started in 2004.”

The Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador Program is a not-for-profit group where volunteers greet and assist tourists arriving off cruise ships.

With Mr Richardson unable to be there on the evening, Tony Dunn and Gwen Jackson accepted the award. Still in shock from the win, Mr Richardson said a fellow volunteer had expressed his thoughts perfectly on Facebook.

"It's a great recognition of so much fun meeting and greeting all the guests who come off the cruise ships,” he said.

"It's hard work sometimes when it's hot and it's wet but we're always down there. It's another thing which says we are doing a good thing for the community and the whole area.”