Smoke and noise attract police to car

IT WASN'T the intention of Anthony Craig Brown, 48, to attract police attention but he did just that when he drove in such a way that caused smoke and a loud noise to come from his car.

The Cannonvale resident was driving along Shute Harbour Rd when police spotted, or rather heard, Brown, the Proserpine Magistrate Court was told on Monday.

Civilian lawyer prosecutor Chris Bennett said that on January 1, about 3.30pm, police had been conducting patrols in Cannonvale when they heard the car making loud screeching noises before quickly merging into the right lane.

It was then that smoke was seen coming from the back wheels of the car.

When confronted by police, Brown had said the reason for his actions was he was "blowing off steam. "

Police performed a roadside breath test where Brown delivered a reading of 0.054.

Brown admitted to consuming heavy-strength beer before driving and had not eaten any food prior.

Representing himself in court and pleading guilty to making unnecessary noise or smoke and for driving over the legal alcohol limit, Brown said he was suffering from depression at the time of the incident.

The court heard he was on medication at the time due to a relationship breakdown.

Magistrate Simon Young took into account Brown's medical and financial situation when sentencing him.

Brown was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.